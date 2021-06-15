Turkey and Azerbaijan have signed the “Shusha Declaration”, a pact that focuses on defence cooperation and establishing new transportation routes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on Tuesday in the historic city of Shusha where the two leaders signed several security and economic agreements.

The "Shusha Declaration" ensures assistance to each country in case of threats from other states, and that joint meetings are frequently held on security issues.

It also helps in expanding joint efforts against terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

President Erdogan said Turkey will help the country rebuild following the conflict with Armenia and help Azerbaijanis return home.

Erdogan also said, a platform with six countries comprising Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia will be established to protect the region while power plants, energy lines are being built back after the war.

He said: "We are willing to make all kinds of sacrifices. Mr. Putin as well... With the steps to be taken in this regard, the region will become a peace zone."

"We hope Armenia will grasp this hand extended in solidarity, take an opportunity to shape a common future together," he added.

Turkey is planning to open a consulate general in the recently liberated city of Shusha as soon as possible, Erdogan said.