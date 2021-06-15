WORLD
Suicide blast targets military training camp in Somalia capital
Army officials say at least 15 new recruits have been killed in the blast.
An ambulance carrying wounded from a suicide bombing attack at a military base arrives at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 15, 2021. / Reuters
By Halima Mansoor
June 15, 2021

At least 15 people have been killed in a suicide bombing as recruits lined up outside an army camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"I counted about 15 new recruits who have been killed in the blast," said army officer Mohamed Adan on Tuesday.

Officials at Madina hospital confirmed 15 bodies were received from an attack earlier in the day at a checkpoint outside the General Dhogobadan military training camp in the capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Al Shaaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.

Dozens of people crowded outside Madina Hospital searching for their missing relatives.

"My son is dead. I have seen with my eyes. Many boys perished. They were asked to come for recruitment and then bombed. The government is still hiding other casualties," said Amina Farah, sobbing as she collapsed into the arms of family members at the hospital.

Government officials were not reachable for comment.

Army recruit Ahmed Ali, who was struck in the head by shrapnel, told Reuters at the hospital: "The place was overcrowded with new recruits and soldiers when the blast occurred."

A Somali military officer, Odawaa Yusuf Rage, told state media earlier on Tuesday that 10 new recruits had been killed, and 20 others wounded, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
