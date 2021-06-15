At least 15 people have been killed in a suicide bombing as recruits lined up outside an army camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"I counted about 15 new recruits who have been killed in the blast," said army officer Mohamed Adan on Tuesday.

Officials at Madina hospital confirmed 15 bodies were received from an attack earlier in the day at a checkpoint outside the General Dhogobadan military training camp in the capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Al Shaaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.

Dozens of people crowded outside Madina Hospital searching for their missing relatives.