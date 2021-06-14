Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva, has suggested that the hundreds of people arrested for rioting at the Capitol Hill are being subjected to "persecution for political opinions."

Putin is likely to come under strong criticism from Biden at their meeting in Geneva for moves against his political opponents in Russia, particularly the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, the detention of thousands of demonstrators protesting his arrest, and the outlawing of Navalny's organisations as "extremist."

"You are presenting it as dissent and intolerance toward dissent in Russia. We view it completely differently," he said in an interview with NBC News broadcast on Monday.

He then pointed to the January 6 insurrection in Washington, DC when protesters barged into the Capitol to try to halt the count of electoral votes to certify Biden's election victory over Donald Trump.

"Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress? ... They came there with political demands," he said.

Although the protests that erupted across Russia after Navalny's arrest in January were unsanctioned, demonstrators were largely peaceful and did not enter government buildings or cause significant property damage, unlike the Capitol riot.

Putin also reiterated denials that the Kremlin was behind last year's poisoning of Navalny with a nerve agent that nearly killed him.

"We don't have this kind of habit, of assassinating anybody," Putin said.

"Did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman?" Putin said, referring to Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to climb through a window that led to the House floor.

Biden calls Putin a 'worthy adversary'

At a news conference after a NATO summit on Monday in Brussels, Biden declined to assess how he'll measure the success of his meeting with Putin because "the last thing anyone would do is negotiate in front of the world press."

Biden described Putin as "bright," "tough" and a "worthy adversary."

But he indicated he would remain wary of any commitments coming out of their meeting, saying he would "verify first and then trust" the Russian leader.