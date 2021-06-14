British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmad and a group of activists have launched a campaign to combat ‘toxic portrayals’ of Muslims in the popular film industry dominated by Hollywood.

“The problem with Muslim misrepresentation is one that can’t be ignored anymore and it’s one that I cannot fix alone,” Ahmad, an Oscar nominator actor, who represents a minuscule number of Muslims in Hollywood, said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Ahmad made history after becoming the first Muslim actor to be nominated for the best actor category at the Oscars for his role in The Sound of Metal this year.

“I ask myself, if I'm an exception to the rule, what must the rule be about people like me?” Ahmad said, adding that exceptions don’t change the rules, but rather highlight them.

“The progress that’s been made by a few of us doesn’t paint an overall picture of the progress of most of the portrayals of Muslims on screen that are still either non-existent or entrenched in those stereotypical, toxic two-dimensional portrayals,” he said.

But what is Ahmad exactly pointing at?

Less than 2 percent representation

Muslims make up around 24 per cent of the global population yet their representation in popular movies from the US remained at 1.6 percent, according to a USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative study that examined 200 movies.

Ahmad has been speaking about the Muslim representation problem in media for several years, but the study “Missing & Maligned: The Reality of Muslims in Popular Global Movies,” is acting as his campaign’s backbone.

Among the top 200 movies from the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia, 181 of them had no Muslim characters. This meant, 90.5 percent of the examined movies lacked any Muslim representation.

Among the countries that were examined, the US’s film industry had the worst representation rates alongside the UK at 1.1 percent for each country while New Zealand had no Muslim representation in speaking roles at all.