Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his US counterpart that no problems between Ankara and Washington are impossible to solve as the two leaders held their first face-to-face meeting since President Joe Biden took office.

"We believe there is no problem that cannot be resolved in Turkey-US relations," Erdogan said on Monday after the one-on-one meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels that lasted for 45 minutes.

US President Biden said he had a "very good meeting" with President Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

President Erdogan said he held extensive "productive and sincere" talks with President Biden and discussed joint efforts on regional issues and economic potential with US.

The Turkish president also said he told his US counterpart that joint dialogue mechanisms are needed to be revived between the nations.

"We expressed same thoughts on S-400s to President (Biden) as we had before, also expressed same thoughts about F-35s," Erdogan said.

Turkey has also expressed hope that all NATO allies will show full solidarity with country by putting aside shallow political calculations, the Turkish president said, adding that Ankara also clearly expressed that support given to PYD/PKK terror group should be ended.

Biden said he and Erdogan had detailed discussions about how to proceed on a number of issues.

"Our teams are going to continue our discussions and I'm confident we'll make real progress with Turkey and the United States," said Biden.

READ MORE:Can Biden-Erdogan meeting break the diplomatic impasse on key issues?

Meetings with other leaders

Erdogan also met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier on Monday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels.

The two leaders met in a closed-door meeting.

Before Rutte, Erdogan met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The NATO summit gathering heads of member states and governments began on Monday in Brussels.

Including Turkish President Erdogan, the leaders of 30 member countries were welcomed one-by-one by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the meeting.

The leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, including the main themes of the NATO 2030 initiative: How to reinforce the alliance's unity, broaden its approach to security, and contribute to safeguarding the rules-based international order.