An American father and son in a Tokyo court have pleaded guilty to charges they illegally helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in late 2019.

US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter on Monday replied "No" when the judge asked them if there was anything wrong with the charges submitted by the Tokyo Prosecutors' office. It was their first court appearance in the case.

Extradited to Japan from the United States in March, father and son are being held at the same jail in Tokyo where Ghosn was detained.

They have been held in a Tokyo detention center since arriving in Japan and could face up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors said the duo received $1.3 million for helping Ghosn flee Japan.

Son earlier denied allegations

Peter Taylor said in a statement to a Massachusetts court in January that he met Ghosn in 2019 in Japan to pitch his digital marketing company to repair Ghosn’s tarnished reputation. He said Ghosn asked him to bring him gifts, food, and DVDs from his wife, as well as to deliver gifts, including to family members in Lebanon.

Peter Taylor also said he left Japan for Shanghai on December 29, 2019, and was not in Japan at the time of the alleged escape.

He denied he was in touch with his father at that time, according to a document from the Massachusetts District Court.

