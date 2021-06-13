Nicaraguan police have detained four more opposition figures in a roundup ahead of November presidential elections in which four would-be challengers of long-serving leader Daniel Ortega have already been held.

Those arrested on Sunday were top figures of the Unamos opposition party –– its president Suyen Barahona Cuan, vice-president Hugo Torres, ex-guerilla Dora Maria Tellez and Ana Margarita Vigil Guardian, a police statement said on Sunday.

It said the four were being investigated for "acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination, (and) inciting foreign interference in internal affairs," among other crimes.

Unamos, formerly known as the Sandinista Renewal Movement (MRS), is made up largely of dissidents who split from Ortega's Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) because they disagreed with his leadership.

"It's not just potential candidates any more, it's political leaders," Torres said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press before he himself was arrested. "This is not a transition to dictatorship, it is a dictatorship in every way."

Freezing out challengers

The charges stem from a law initiated by Ortega's government and approved by parliament in December to defend Nicaragua's "sovereignty," which has been criticised by opponents and rights bodies as a means of freezing out challengers.

Among the latest detainees, Tellez, 65, has in recent years been a vocal critic of Ortega, a former comrade-in-arms.

They fought together as guerillas against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza in the 1970s, and she later served as his health minister in the 1980s, before leaving in 1995 to co-found the MRS.