The United States and Syrian Clans and Tribes Council condemned an attack by the terror group YPG/PKK on a hospital in opposition-held northern Syria which killed at least 14 civilian patients and injured dozens.

“We condemn in the strongest terms yesterday’s attacks on the al Shifaa Hospital in Afrin, Syria,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“This barbaric attack took the lives of children, medical staff, and first responders. Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, must never be the target of military action,” he added.

The statement said that the hospital’s coordinates have been shared with the UN deconfliction mechanism for Syria.

“This attack is part of a recent escalation of violence in northwest Syria and it must end,” it added.

The US called for an immediate nationwide ceasefire and a de-escalation in the country.

The statement made no mention of the YPG/PKK, a group the US has supported for years, and the group behind the attack.

The US has claimed it supports the YPG/PKK as an ally to fight Daesh, while Turkey argues that supporting one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

