Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he and US President Joe Biden must use a Monday meeting to move on from past troubles, including a dispute over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles.

Erdogan said US need to look at ways to put behind troubles and move at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul before traveling to Brussels for a NATO summit.

"We need to put Turkey-US ties on the table first-hand. There was a lot of gossip internally and externally, so we need to talk about how we can leave these troubles behind, what we can do, and what we will do."

Erdogan said a wide range of issues, including bilateral ties, will be discussed during his meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

He said although Turkey fulfils its promises regarding the purchase of F-35 jets, the US failed to do it.

In 2019, Washington announced it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

The US claimed that the Russian S-400 would compromise security on the F-35s, but Turkey said these fears were baseless, and has repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.

'Turkey protects NATO borders'

Turkish President Erdogan also stressed the importance of NATO alliance ahead of the summit.

“We will participate in an important summit where decisions will be taken regarding the NATO 2030 process, which will determine the alliance's roadmap for the next ten years,” Erdogan told reporters.