WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mass protest in Madrid over likely pardons for jailed Catalan leaders
Protest was held after Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo indicated that the pardons of the Catalan separatists were "close" - an issue that has bitterly divided the Spanish society.
Mass protest in Madrid over likely pardons for jailed Catalan leaders
People demonstrate at Colon Square in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2021. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
June 13, 2021

Tens of thousands of Spaniards protested in Madrid against government plans to pardon 12 Catalan politicians who were convicted over the region's failed independence bid in 2017, a move the demonstrators see as a threat to national unity.

Madrid's Municipal Police force estimated 126,000 people took part in the protest on Sunday while the National Police put the figure at 25,000.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo gave the clearest indication yet that the pardons of the Catalan separatists were "close" in an interview published on Sunday with La Vanguardia newspaper, but the issue has bitterly divided Spaniards.

Around 63 percent of Spaniards oppose granting the pardons while some 25 percent backed it and about 6 percent were indifferent, according to a poll published on Sunday for niusdiario.es, an online newspaper.

"We should stop this now because for a pardon you must show contrition, and the separatists will not show that," Carlos Bandecha, 47, a businessman, said at the rally, where many protesters waved red and yellow national flags.

READ MORE: Catalonia separatists boost majority in regional parliament elections

Opposition lawmakers from the conservative People's Party (PP), the far-right Vox party and the centrist Ciudadanos joined the rally in Madrid's central Plaza Colon.

RECOMMENDED

Asked when Spain's centre-left government might approve the pardons, Calvo told Vanguardia: "Soon, they are close. After the Supreme Court report arrives, we will immediately follow up on them. They should arrive soon at the cabinet."

Spain's Supreme Court said in a non-binding report last month that it opposes potential government pardons for the Catalan separatist leaders.

It sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders in October 2019 to between nine and 13 years in jail on sedition charges for organising an unauthorised referendum on independence and issuing a short-lived unilateral declaration of independence.

Three others were convicted of disobedience but not jailed.

READ MORE: Protests after police jail Spanish rapper over tweets

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat