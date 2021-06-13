Tens of thousands of Spaniards protested in Madrid against government plans to pardon 12 Catalan politicians who were convicted over the region's failed independence bid in 2017, a move the demonstrators see as a threat to national unity.

Madrid's Municipal Police force estimated 126,000 people took part in the protest on Sunday while the National Police put the figure at 25,000.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo gave the clearest indication yet that the pardons of the Catalan separatists were "close" in an interview published on Sunday with La Vanguardia newspaper, but the issue has bitterly divided Spaniards.

Around 63 percent of Spaniards oppose granting the pardons while some 25 percent backed it and about 6 percent were indifferent, according to a poll published on Sunday for niusdiario.es, an online newspaper.

"We should stop this now because for a pardon you must show contrition, and the separatists will not show that," Carlos Bandecha, 47, a businessman, said at the rally, where many protesters waved red and yellow national flags.

READ MORE: Catalonia separatists boost majority in regional parliament elections

Opposition lawmakers from the conservative People's Party (PP), the far-right Vox party and the centrist Ciudadanos joined the rally in Madrid's central Plaza Colon.