Britain has accused European Union leaders of holding the "offensive" view that Northern Ireland is not fully part of the United Kingdom, as Brexit cast a shadow over the Group of Seven summit.

British media reported on Sunday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked French President Emmanuel Macron when they met Saturday in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay how he would feel if sausages from Toulouse could not be moved to Paris.

They said Macron replied the comparison did not work because Paris and Tolouse were part of the same country.

The French presidency did not deny Macron had made the comments. It said he was explaining “that Toulouse and Paris were on a geographical unity of territory, Northern Ireland is on an island. The president wanted to stress that the situation was quite different and that it’s not appropriate to hold that kind of comparison.”

Britain and the EU are in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements that could see British sausages banned from entering Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that borders the 27-nation bloc. The dispute is raising political tensions in Northern Ireland, where some people identify as British and some as Irish.

'Ignorant comments'

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab went further in demanding the EU show more "respect" for the UK's territorial integrity and avoid "ignorant comments".

"We have seen senior EU figures talk about Northern Ireland as if it were somehow a different country to the UK," he said, calling it "offensive" and damaging to the restive province's communities.

"Can you imagine if we talked about Catalonia, the Flemish part of Belgium, northern Italy, Corsican France, as different countries?"

French officials described the meeting as "tense", although Johnson's spokesman insisted he and Macron still had a "constructive" relationship.