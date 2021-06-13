WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clashes in Tunisia as youths come out to protest against police violence
The clashes took place in the working-class district of Sidi Hassine with several dozen young people throwing projectiles, including fireworks, at police, who responded with tear gas.
Clashes in Tunisia as youths come out to protest against police violence
Protesters block a street in the Sidi Hassine suburb on the northwestern outskirts of Tunis on June 12, 2021, amid outrage against policing practices following the death of a youth. / AFP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
June 13, 2021

Youths have clashed with officers again, hours after a demonstration in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, to protest police violence following the latest death of a man arrested by police.

In the working-class district of Sidi Hassine, several dozen young people threw projectiles, including fireworks, at police near the station, an AFP reporter witnessed. Police responded with tear gas.

The district has been rocked by angry protests since Tuesday, when the man died after being arrested by police on suspicion of dealing drugs, according to local media.

His family has accused the police of having beaten him to death and the authorities have opened an investigation, but the interior ministry denied Thursday that he had died from ill-treatment following his arrest.

Earlier Saturday, several dozen leftwing activists and residents of working-class districts demonstrated in front of the interior ministry in protest at the death.

Among them were the mothers of three youths who have died over the past three years after having been arrested. They say they are campaigning to get justice for their children.

At the beginning of the demonstration, protesters also threw chairs at police on the avenue Bourguiba, in the city centre, and police arrested several people.

READ MORE:Thousands rally in Tunisia to mark activist's death, protest police abuse

RECOMMENDED

Video shows naked minor being beaten

The authorities are also investigating a separate incident, which came to light after a video of what seems to be officers in civilian clothes beating a naked minor came to light.

The video prompted criticism from political parties and human rights organisations. Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said the officers involved had been removed from duty and that the unacceptable incident was being investigated.

This incident also took place in the Sidi Hassine district.

Ten years since a revolution that overthrew the police state of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia's security forces have yet to see meaningful reform.

Officers very rarely face prosecution for alleged abuses.

Tunisia's independent High Human Rights Commission said Thursday that incidents such as those in Sidi Hassine risked undermining "confidence in the state and its institutions".

READ MORE:Tunisia's Ennahda holds street protest as political tensions stay high

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war