YPG/PKK attack on hospital in Syria's Afrin kills many patients
Terrorist attack kills at least 19 civilians, including patients and medical staff, and injures some 27 others, officials say.
Local officials inspect the private Shifa Hospital in the centre of the Afrin district, Syria after a YPG/PKK terror attack on the facility on June 12, 2021. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
June 12, 2021

A YPG/PKK terrorist attack on a hospital in northwestern Syria killed at least 19 civilians - including patients and medical staff, and injured more than 27, according to officials.

Grad missile and artillery shells fired by the terrorist group YPG/PKK from the Assad regime-controlled Tal Rifat region hit the emergency department of the private Shifa Hospital in the centre of the Afrin district, said a statement issued on Saturday by the Governor’s Office of Turkey's Hatay province, just across the border.

The governorship is investigating the attack in coordination with local authorities, the statement added.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar reports that doctors and nurses are also among the victims.

Turkey's anti-terror ops in Syria

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey’s anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still targets the region to disturb the peace establish by Turkish forces.

The terror group often targets Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin and al Bab by attacking from adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions.

READ MORE: How does the PKK-YPG raise funds in Syria?

In its more than 35- year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terror organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

READ MORE: Exclusive: PKK/YPG conscripting minors as it struggles with recruitment

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
