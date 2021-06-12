Turkey has condemned an attack by the terror group YPG/PKK on a hospital in Afrin, northern Syria.

The terrorist attack on a hospital in northwestern Syria killed at least 19 civilians - including patients and medical staff and injured more than 27, according to officials.

In a statement on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry “strongly” condemned the attack and its perpetrators, including one of the YPG/PKK’s other aliases, the so-called SDF.

"The PKK/YPG/SDF, which does not hesitate to target innocent civilians and healthcare workers who work tirelessly to serve the Syrian people under all conditions, with artillery and missiles, has once again demonstrated its terrorist organisation identity and bloody face," the statement said.

"In this respect, we invite the international community to see the truth and to end their support for this terrorist organisation operating under different names," it said.

Turkey has often accused Western countries of turning a blind eye to the vicious attacks of the YPG/PKK, and blasted some countries such as the US for supporting the terror group.

"We reiterate that we will resolutely continue our fight against all terrorist organisations that pose a threat to our national security and Syrian civilians, always and everywhere,” it added.

The statement also wished God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

'Malicious attack’

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun condemned the attack on innocent civilians as well as the supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group.

On Twitter, Altun wished God's mercy on those who lost their lives in the “malicious attack” and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

“We know this terrorist organisation with such a dark spirit that attacked a hospital in Afrin and killed innocents waiting for healing. I condemn the vile attack of the Syrian branch of the anti-human terrorist organisation and wishes God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured,” Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also “strongly” condemned the attack.

“The Syrian branch (YPG) of the terrorist group (PKK) showed its brutal face once again. Staying silent in the face of this attack means being complicit to this crime,” Kalin said on Twitter.

