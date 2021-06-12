WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canadians march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack
Thousands of people marched in support of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man driving a pick-up truck last Sunday in an attack in London, southern Ontario.
Canadians march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack
A young girl puts a flower on the fence of the London Muslim Mosque during a multifaith march to end hatred, after a man driving a pickup truck struck and killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, Canada, on June 11, 2021. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
June 12, 2021

Several thousand people have participated in an interfaith march honoring the four members of a Muslim family who were killed in an attack that has shocked Canada.

The procession started at the site where three generations of a family out for a Sunday evening stroll – 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal – were killed in London, southern Ontario, as they were waiting to cross the street.

The couple's nine-year-old son Fayez suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The march against racism and Islamophobia culminated at London's mosque, about 7 kilometres (4.5 miles) away.

READ MORE:Thousands hold vigil to remember Muslim victims of Canada terror attack

"Give Peace a Chance"

The demonstrators, who included families with children, banged on drums while others sang John Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance."

RECOMMENDED

They held posters with messages like "Hate kills" and "We're all human."

After a moment of silence marking the time of the tragedy, representatives from several religions gave speeches denouncing hatred and saluting the outpouring of support for London's 30,000-strong Muslim community.

Other rallies or vigils in Canada on Friday took place in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec, where a shooting in a mosque left six dead in 2017.

The Afzaal family's funeral is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the truck attack. If found guilty he faces life in prison.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the assault – in which Veltman's truck mounted a curb and struck the Afzaal family – a "terrorist attack."

READ MORE: Canadian PM: Killing of Muslim family a 'terrorist attack'

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat