Several thousand people have participated in an interfaith march honoring the four members of a Muslim family who were killed in an attack that has shocked Canada.

The procession started at the site where three generations of a family out for a Sunday evening stroll – 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal – were killed in London, southern Ontario, as they were waiting to cross the street.

The couple's nine-year-old son Fayez suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The march against racism and Islamophobia culminated at London's mosque, about 7 kilometres (4.5 miles) away.

"Give Peace a Chance"

The demonstrators, who included families with children, banged on drums while others sang John Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance."