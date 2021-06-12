Algerians have begun voting in parliamentary elections as authorities seek to bolster their legitimacy and snuff out a long-running protest movement, under what activists say is a "climate of repression".

Pro-government parties have urged Algerians take an active part in what they call a "crucial vote for the country's stability", while opponents are denouncing a "sham" election.

Seven leading protest movement figures were arrested on Thursday while Friday police deployed heavily in the capital Algiers, blocking any bid by the Hirak movement to hold anti-government protests.

Around 24 million Algerians are eligible to vote to elect 407 members of the People's National Assembly for a five-year term.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am Saturday (0700 GMT) and will close at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT).

Authorities are hoping for a solid voter turnout, but the Hirak has called for a boycott – demanding a root-and-branch overhaul of the ruling system prior to any election.

Those who do vote in Africa's biggest nation must chose from more than 13,000 candidates, more than half listed as "independent".

The head of the Algeria's League for the Defence of Human Rights, Said Salhi, has denounced the crackdown that preceded the vote.

The "repressive atmosphere and the restrictions placed on human rights and freedoms mean these elections have no democratic value", Salhi said.

Farida Hamidi, a Hirak activist in Paris, said the election meant little to young Algerians dreaming of change.

"We reject it all: the president, the parliament, the constitution, everything done by this military junta which has been ruling Algeria since 1962 – we want something else," she said.

'Clampdown' on freedom of expression

The Hirak has urged boycotts of all national polls since it mobilised hundreds of thousands of people in 2019 to force longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign, after he launched a bid for a fifth term.

It returned to the streets in February after an almost-year-long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, having also survived a campaign of arrests, a presidential election and a constitutional referendum partly aimed at burying it.

But the government stepped up its crackdown against the Hirak last month, blocking protests and detaining hundreds of activists who have defied new restrictions on public gatherings.