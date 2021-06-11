A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli army gunfire when violence erupted during a protest in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics and the health ministry said.

"Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, died in clashes" with Israeli forces near Beita, south of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The health ministry said six others were wounded by live gunfire.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the violence came during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, with the army responding with live fire and tear gas.

The teenager's death comes a day after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli special forces on a mission to arrest suspected "terrorists" in the West Bank.