WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian teen in West Bank shot dead by Israeli forces
According to Palestinian media, violence erupted during a protest against illegal Israeli settlement construction, with the army using live fire and tear gas.
Palestinian teen in West Bank shot dead by Israeli forces
Palestinians stage a protest against illegal Jewish settlements in Nablus, West Bank on June 11, 2021. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
June 11, 2021

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli army gunfire when violence erupted during a protest in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics and the health ministry said.

"Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, died in clashes" with Israeli forces near Beita, south of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The health ministry said six others were wounded by live gunfire.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the violence came during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, with the army responding with live fire and tear gas.

The teenager's death comes a day after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli special forces on a mission to arrest suspected "terrorists" in the West Bank.

RECOMMENDED

Violence in the West Bank increased in May, at least 30 Palestinians killed during the attacks of Israeli forces.

That came amid a flare-up in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem that led to an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

West Bank villages often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscation, house demolitions and Israeli settlements, which are deemed illegal under international law.

The protests often lead to clashes with the Israeli army.

Some 475,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat