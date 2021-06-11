French President Emmanuel Macron announced a major reduction of France’s military presence in the Sahel region, where Paris along with international forces have been battling with various militant groups since 2013.

"The time has come: Our commitment in the Sahel will not continue in the same way," Macron said. "We will undertake a profound transformation of our military presence in the Sahel."

Around 5000-strong troops are deployed across the Sahel as a part of a French operation headquartered in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena.

French troops have been present in Mali since 2013 when they intervened to force Tuareg militants and Al Qaeda-linked groups from power in towns across the country's north. Known as Operation Serval, it was later replaced by Operation Barkhane and expanded to include Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania in an effort to help stabilise the broader Sahel region.

“We will make a drawdown in an organised way,” Macron said at the news conference, without giving a timeframe.

The withdrawal

While Macron said France’s existing Operation Barkhane would end, its military presence would remain as a part of the so-called Takuba Task Force.

The drawdown would mean the closure of French bases and the use of special forces who conduct anti-terror operations and provide military training to local armed forces.

The Takuba operation, which according to Macron is to take the lead, currently consists of around 600 European special forces based in Mali, half of whom are French, with 140 Swedes and several dozen forces from Estonia and the Czech Republic.

France in recent years has tried to internationalise and externalise counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel as the financial and political burden has become costly for Paris, which has failed to secure significant contributions from its allies.

Western countries have long considered involvement in the Sahel as a risky move given the ever-growing presence of military groups and their role in arms and people smuggling.

The US contribution to French operations has been limited to intelligence support, while Germany and the UK have shown little-to-no interest in France’s military-prioritised approach to the multi-layered crisis.

On the other hand, the insurgency which initially was born in Northern Mali quickly split into its neighbouring countries across the Sahel due to their weak state structure and poorly-equipped and low-skilled armed forces.

Despite some success, including last year's killing of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) leader Abdelmalek Droukdel, France has largely failed to contain the insurgency and violence continues to terrorise the locals en masse.

Last weekend, at least 138 men, women and children were killed in northern Burkina Faso, one of the worst civilian massacres since the outbreak of the Sahel conflict. Local sources cite a death toll of about 160 people.