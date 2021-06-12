The pandemic has been tough for charities and non-profits, with many suffering a drop in donations at the exact time their services are more in demand than ever.

This is the problem with much traditional giving. It is short-term, reactive and unsustainable. It can also be, as we have seen in the last year, self-defeating: when times are hard, donations dry up, but demand spikes.

Endowment-based giving provides an alternative. For much of modern history, this has been the norm for sustainable philanthropy.

In Islamic history, for example, a ‘waqf’ is when an individual or group donates an asset that creates its own sustainable returns, rather than just cash. For example, a farm could be given to charity. This was the case with the first waqf, a date farm.

This kind of sustainable giving is what non-profits need, and in my experience, savvy donors increasingly want to support.

For example, if property or a business—rather than cash—is donated to a non-profit, its dividends or rental income can be generated sustainably, even indefinitely. Often that income is used as an ongoing donation, while the asset itself is untouched and itself appreciates in value over time, creating added security for the non-profit.

At a time of social and financial instability, endowment-based giving can give charities and communities the consistency they need.

Donors and organisations are embracing this, despite them being more familiar with the traditional, reactive ‘donate to a cause’ model of charity.

A donor may see a heart-wrenching photo of an orphan or a natural disaster, and be moved enough to send a one-off or recurring donation. But when the donations stop—for example if the donor loses his or her job—the work stops.

The traditional giving model does work. In 2019, Americans donated $450 billion to charity. This approach is especially effective in times of acute crisis, for example when American donors contributed approximately $587 million alone to support the victims of Hurricane Katrina. In short, empathy is a powerful purse-string loosener.

But we have to think about long-term effectiveness as well as short-term emotion. For most people, empathic charitable giving is the first monthly outgoing to be cut when the going gets tough.