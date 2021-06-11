Russia is preparing to supply Iran with an advanced satellite which could track potential military targets across the Middle East, the Washington Postreported on Thursday.

Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite, equipped with a high-resolution camera, is scheduled to be launched from Russia within months.

The report was published days before US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva and as Iran and the United States are engaged in indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal designed to put curbs on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

The satellite would allow "continuous monitoring of facilities ranging from Persian Gulf oil refineries and Israeli military bases to Iraqi barracks that house U.S. troops," the officials, a current and a former US official and a senior Middle Eastern government official briefed on the sale, said.

Although Kanopus-V is designed for civilian use, the US officials are afraid that it will be used for military and intelligence purposes by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Russian experts reportedly visited Iran this spring to train crews who will operate the satellite at the recently built facility near Karaj west of Tehran.

What is Kanopus-V?

Kanopus-V is designed to observe the Earth’s surface, atmosphere, ionosphere, and magnetosphere to detect and research the possibility of strong earthquake occurrence.

It has been used as a minisatellite mission for the Russian Space Agency, Roskosmos and ROSHYDROMET/Planeta.