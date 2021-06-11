The energy crisis that has gripped Lebanon has triggered a political churning in the country — and the US and its allies find it distressing.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that they have a plan to import oil and gas from Iran in order to fill Lebanon's energy vacuum.

The statement rattled many Lebanon watchers, including the policy wonks in Washington, who over the years have grown edgy toward the rise of Hezbollah, a militant group that has set up its 'state within a state' in Lebanon.

If Hezbollah succeeds in importing energy from Iran, it will be a major setback to the legitimacy of the Lebanese government led by Prime Minister-designate Saad al Hariri.

The million-dollar question, however, is how feasible it is to import energy from Iran to Lebanon in light of the UN sanctions on Tehran.

"It is entirely possible that Hezbollah could import oil from Iran, however, it would be at a stark risk that the US (and perhaps Israel) would seek to upset any transaction," Justin Dargin, the Middle East energy expert at the University of Oxford, told TRT World.

"Even though the Biden administration indicated that it is ready to restart negotiations with Iran, US sanctions are still in effect. And, even if Hezbollah pays in Lebanese pounds (which has lost a significant amount of value) or attempts to import the fuel surreptitiously from Iran, these shipments could be monitored and halted," Dargin said.

The years of economic mismanagement and endemic corruption has exacerbated the governance problems in Lebanon, allowing a sectarian force like Hezbollah to fill the power vacuum.

Although the Bank of Lebanon is running low on US dollars, the main currency that is utilised for fuel purchases, Hezbollah can still find new ways to pursue its energy goals.

"If the Lebanese government or private sector don’t have enough money to purchase Iranian oil, Iranians could sell the oil in Lebanese lira (or pound)," said a Tehran-based political analyst Professor Mohammad Marandi.

Marandi, a member of the Iranian delegation that negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal with the US, told TRT World the Iran government and the Lebanese private sector are keen on working together to resolve Lebanon's energy crisis.

He accused the US of fuelling the political and economic chaos in Lebanon by siding with the regimes that did not represent the aspirations of the Lebanese people.