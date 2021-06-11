The Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) has reported that sexual harassment and online sexual abuse has become “normalised” in English schools and colleges, as 92 percent of schoolgirls suggested sexist name-calling, and 90 percent said being sent explicit pictures or videos, happened “a lot” or “sometimes”.

The UK watchdog spoke to 900 children and young people from 32 schools and colleges about sexual abuse in their lives and their peers.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said she was “shocked” by the findings.

“It’s alarming that many children and young people, particularly girls, feel they have to accept sexual harassment as part of growing up,” she said.

The survey was carried out after thousands of school children and students posted testimonies on a site calledEveryone’s Invited, detailing sexual harassment, abuse and violence, including rape.

Boys share “nudes” of their school peers on communication platforms like WhatsApp or Snapchat “like a collection game,” some girls said.

In one school, inspectors reported that “some girls can be contacted by up to 10 or 11 different boys a night to be asked for nude/semi-nude images.”

Meanwhile, 64 percent of girls reported cases of unwanted touching compared to 24 percent of boys. However, since students often saw no point in reporting incidents, Ofsted said, many teachers have underestimated the extent of the problem.

The report underlined that all schools and colleges should act against sexual abuse and harassment.