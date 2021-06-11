The British government has said that the new Delta coronavirus variant is 60 percent more transmissible in households than the variant that forced the country to lock down in January.

The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, has caused a rise in cases in the UK, prompting questions about whether social-distancing restrictions will be lifted as planned from June 21.

New research from Public Health England "suggests that the Delta variant is associated with an approximately 60 percent increased risk of household transmission" compared to the Alpha variant identified in Kent, southeast England.

The Kent variant caused a surge of Covid cases in January leading to a three-month lockdown as hospitals were stretched to near-capacity.

Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London said on Wednesday that estimates of Delta's transmission edge over Alpha had narrowed, and "we think 60 percent is probably the best estimate."

Ferguson said that modelling suggested any third wave of infections could rival Britain's second wave in the winter, which was fuelled by the Alpha variant.

Vaccination campaign mitigates variant spread