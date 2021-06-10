Thousands of Greeks have marched in Athens against government plans to overhaul labour laws which unions say will undermine workers' rights and let companies bring in longer hours through the back door.

Greece's biggest private and public sector unions staged a day-long strike that brought public transport to a standstill and kept ferries docked at ports.

"It won't pass," public sector union ADEDY said.

At least 10,000 people joined the rally outside parliament, which is expected to vote on the bill this month.

In announcing the bill in May, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative government said the measures would modernise "antiquated" laws dating back decades to a pre-internet time when most workers clocked into their offices and factories at the same set hours.

It said the changes would offer workers more flexibility to decide their own schedules and help tackle exploitation, unpaid overtime and undeclared work which have fuelled a large, untaxed grey economy.

The most contentious part of the bill allows employees to work up to 10 hours on one day and less time on another. Unions fear that will enable employers to force workers to accept longer hours.

'Hands off the 8-hour workday'