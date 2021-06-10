At least six Afghan security forces have been killed and six wounded in a suicide car bombing and gunfight claimed by the Taliban in the restive northern Baghlan province.

Abbas Tawkali, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army, said the suicide car bombing on Thursday morning was followed by a gunfight on the outskirts of the provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri.

“The suicide bomber was spotted before he could reach the target and was fired upon by the security forces, compelling the attacker to blow up explosives,” he told Anadolu Agency.

The Taliban, on the other hand, claimed to have inflicted “heavy losses” on the army.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed tweeted that up to 50 security forces were “killed and wounded” in this assault.

A day earlier, the same province saw a brazen assault on a group of deminers, killing at least 10 in cold blood and wounding 16 others.

The deminers were associated with the Halo Trust, a British charity and YS non-profit that “since 1988 has been destroying explosive items in Afghanistan.”

READ MORE: Militants gun down mine-clearers in northern Afghanistan

Halo Trust committed to Afghanistan