ABUJA, Nigeria — When the Nigerian government announced last Friday that it had decided to “indefinitely suspend" Twitter’s operations in the country due to “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence,” Chuma Nnoli knew straightaway the decision would have a huge impact on his earnings.

Like many other well known on-air personalities in the commercial city of Lagos with a large Twitter following, Nnoli, a prominent radio sports presenter at Nigeria Info FM and its sister station Cool FM, gets paid by top companies to tweet about their brands to his nearly 38,000 followers.

Unfortunately, the nationwide ban on the social media platform means that number not only counts for nothing but ensures that he loses a host of outlets he profits from in the same way these brands lose a very important influencer.

"It's painful that people have to lose so much money because of this ban," Nnoli, host of the popular weekend Cool FM Fans Show, told TRT World. "Just because the government is unhappy with Twitter, thousands of people earning a living from the platform have to suffer."

The government took the decision just two days after Twitter deleted a controversial post by President Muhammadu Buhari in which he threatened to “deal with” people in the country’s southeast, whom he blames for being behind frequent attacks on the region's public infrastructure.

On June 1, Buhari had tweeted that “many of those (in clear reference to some people in the Christian dominated southeast region) misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

The president, who is Muslim from Katsina State in the northwest, was making reference to the Nigeria-Biafra war, which killed an estimated three million people, mostly from the Igbo tribe in the eastern part of the country between 1967 and 1970. Buhari, who was a battalion commander during the conflict, played a key role in helping Nigerian soldiers conquer Biafra, a secessionist state that existed until the end of the civil war and that represented nationalist aspirations of the Igbo people.

It took until the following day for Twitter to act on the president's tweet, which was deleted after many Nigerians on the platform flagged it. The social media giant said the post "was in violation of the Twitter rules,” but the action appeared to anger Buhari who approved the ban to the detriment of millions of users, many of whom are still struggling to come to terms with the shocking development.

"Twitter gave us the opportunity not just to earn money, but to reach out to many of our listeners and fans whom we give financial incentives," said Nnoli. "The government is taking food away from many tables."

Nnoli's comments are just one example of the huge impact Nigeria's ill-advised ban is going to have on hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Nigerians who earn money through the use of the social media platform.

As companies can no longer seek to promote their business on Twitter, many influencers will lose the opportunity to get paid to promote businesses on the platform. New sole proprietors are going to be denied the chance to introduce their ventures to millions of Nigerians just as organisations will be forced to sack those they employed to specifically handle Twitter updates and other engagements on the platform.