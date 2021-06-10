WORLD
Mumbai building collapse in monsoon rain kills at least 11, mostly children
Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly built.
Rescuers clear the debris to find residents possibly trapped after a three-story dilapidated building collapsed amid heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, June 10, 2021. / AP
June 10, 2021

A three-story dilapidated building has collapsed following the first monsoon downpour in India's Mumbai, killing at least 11 people, including eight children.

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped, police officer Ravindra Kadam said on Thursday. 

Kadam said the building collapsed late on Wednesday. Heavy monsoon rains during the day had flooded several parts of the city that is India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Residents help rescue operations

The New Delhi Television channel said the building collapsed onto another structure in a slum in the Malad West area of Mumbai.

Residents joined the fire and police officers in rescuing people and they took at least seven injured to a hospital in the suburban Kandivali area.

Mumbai recorded 222 millimetres of rain in 12 hours. Tidal waves that reached up to 4.6 metres prevented the rainfall from being drained, and roads, rail tracks, and neighbourhoods were left waterlogged.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season when heavy rains weaken the foundations of poorly built structures.

In 2019, a three-story building collapsed in a hilly area in the northern Indian town of Solan following heavy rains, killing 14 people. A four-story building collapsed in Mumbai the same year and killed 10 people.

READ MORE: Thousands displaced as deadly floods, mudslides hit Sri Lanka

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
