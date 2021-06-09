An unpublished analysis by United Nations agencies and aid groups has estimated that some 350,000 people in Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region are in famine conditions, according to an internal UN document seen by Reuters.

The Ethiopian government disputes the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, according to the notes of a meeting on Monday of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) – made up of the heads of at least 18 UN and non-UN organisations.

Famine has been declared twice in the past decade –– in Somalia in 2011 and in South Sudan in 2017, according to the IPC.

Ethiopia disputes study

UN agencies, aid groups, governments and other relevant parties use the IPC to work together to determine a situation.

"On the risk of famine, it was noted that the unpublished IPC analysis figures were being disputed by the Ethiopian government, notably the estimated 350,000 people across Tigray believed to be in IPC 5 famine conditions," the document read.

