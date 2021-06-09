A copy of Hitler's autobiography Mein Kampf has been found at the home of one of the suspects arrested in connection to the slapping of French President Emmanuel Macron.

One of the men arrested, Arthur C, was taken into police custody on suspicion of having filmed another man, Damien Tarel, hitting Macron on Tuesday, a footage that millions have watched.

At the home of one of the two, firearms was found and other literature that some believe may have connections to the far-right.

Macron was in the town of L'Hermitage, a town in southeast France, ahead of next year's presidential vote in a bid to reconnect with voters when he was slapped.

Almost 60 percent of French people disapprove of the job Macron is doing in the country.

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen is ahead in the polls for the 2022 presidential elections.

Tarel interested in medieval swordsmanship

Tarel, 28, had no previous criminal record, and according to the French press, was part of a local club of people with an interest in medieval swordsmanship.