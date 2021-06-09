The Albanian Parliament has impeached President Ilir Meta for violating the constitution and discharged him from the post.

In an extraordinary session, the parliament voted 104-7 to discharge the president. Three abstained. The final approval lies with Albania’s Constitutional Court within three months.

A report following a parliamentary investigation concluded that Meta had violated the constitution with his biased approach against the ruling Socialists during the April 25 parliamentary electoral campaign. The report said Meta violated 16 articles and also incited violence.

“Ilir Meta has betrayed the mission of the president of ... Albania,” Prime Minister Edi Rama said in his speech before the vote. “Ilir Meta has humiliated the constitution.”

Meta has denounced the investigation and impeachment attempt, arguing they are illegal.

His spokesperson, Tedi Blushi, described the decision as “unconstitutional and ridiculous," by what he referred to as "the parliamentary rubbish dump.”

Blushi wrote on his Facebook page that Meta “is motivated more than ever to protect Albania's sovereignty and integrity.”

Meta's term normally ends in July 2022.

During the parliamentary debate Meta continued his daily agenda, awarding a medal to a folk music ensemble in his office's courtyard.

Allegations of inciting instability, violence

In late April, 49 governing Socialist lawmakers asked for the investigative committee. They accuse Meta, a former Socialist prime minister who left the party many years ago, of inciting instability and violence in the Balkan nation and siding with the political opposition ahead of the election. They say Meta should be impeached for failing in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity.