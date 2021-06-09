Russian and American leaders have come together on a number of occasions to discuss global issues, including their respective spheres of influence.

2019 was the last time Russia’s President Vladimir Putin met his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

But the upcoming meeting Putin has with the current US President Joe Biden in Geneva has some experts making comparisons with an eventful interaction between the leaders of the two superpowers that took place in the same city more than 30 years ago.

Soviet Union leader Mihail Gorbachev and President Ronald Reagan met in Geneva, the Swiss city, in 1985 as the Cold War was coming to an end.

They discussed matters like the arms race, ways to reduce nuclear weapons and redrawing their of areas of influence.

“Gorbachev was trying to manage a Soviet Union in precipitous decline vis-a-vis the United States in every dimension of hard and soft power, including economic, demographic, ideological, and military standing whereas the United States was approaching a kind of peak of its relative power under Reagan,” says Sener Akturk, a political science professor at Koc University.

“Biden, if anything, resembles Gorbachev if not [Soviet leader Leonid] Brezhnev in the American context, whereas Putin made the best of a rather weak hand as many have noted, and represents a resurgent Russia, and has more of [Soviet leader Nikita] Khrushchev's "we will bury you" attitude rather than Gorbachev,” Akturk tells TRT World.

“Thus, if anything, the tables are almost but not quite turned, when it comes to comparing the Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva with the Gorbachev-Reagan meeting in 1985 in Geneva,” Akturk adds.

Putin and Biden will meet in the backdrop of a different international political scene as Moscow pursues an aggressive foreign policy across the Middle East and remains heavily involved in the internal matters of Ukraine and Belarus.

What to expect from the Biden-Putin meeting?

Akturk expects no breakthroughs on major outstanding bottlenecks such as the stalemate in Ukraine and Syria, where Moscow and Washington have been at opposite ends.

The diplomatic impasse will likely persist as the US struggles to push back against Russian influence in countries such as Syria where Moscow has militarily backed Bashar al Assad’s regime. Similarly pro-Russian armed groups have claimed much of eastern Ukraine.

Belarus, a country in Russia’s backyard, is another area where the two powers are at loggerheads.

Russia appears the least interested in offering any concessions to the US in the eastern European state, where pro-democracy protests have called for the resignation of a Moscow-backed president, says Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia political analyst.