“In Israel, there’s no law that says: Screw the Arabs, and yet, we continue to be screwed in all aspects of life,” an activist friend of mine once said. “The reason behind this is very simple: The fantasy of the hegemonic collective.”

While no laws explicitly, actively and directly command discrimination against Palestinian citizens of Israel, there are 65 discriminatory laws against Palestinians, and all 1.9 million Palestinian citizens of Israel are marginalised in almost all aspects of life.

During the recent onslaught in Gaza and amid the pending evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem, one lesser-known form of racism and discrimination reared its ugly head: incitement of violence against Palestinians in mainstream media.

Israeli broadcasters attacked Palestinian guests, didn’t allow them to express themselves freely and called on Israelis to kill Palestinians on sight.

On most occasions Palestinians were brought on air as “guests” only to be asked to condemn their fellow Palestinians by a bloodthirsty Israeli anchor or panellist.

Perpetuating the Zionist Fantasy

Palestinian citizens of the state consist almost 20 percent of the population in Israel but make only 3-4 percent of the guests on television and radio news shows, according to the 7th eye, an Israeli media watchdog.

Even when they do get invited it’s to speak about political issues related to their communities. Almost 30 percent of the healthcare workers in Israel are Palestinians, but it’s nearly impossible to see an Arab physician as a guest on a health show, for example.

In Israel, Jewish Israelis grow up in the public education system not only not learning Arabic, but knowing virtually nothing about the national identity, history, narrative or culture of their fellow Arab neighbours and citizens, the descendants of the Palestinians who survived the Nakba in 1948.

This is a form of cultural segregation nurtured by the establishment to keep Palestinians disenfranchised and maintain a master-slave relationship between them.

Arabs usually occupy service positions, and no matter how educated they are, the average Israeli would rather see them as service providers. When it comes to editors, producers, anchors and decision makers in the media, they too are products of the said system.

But lack of knowledge isn’t and can’t be the sole reason for discrimination in the media. Curiosity is part of human nature and a key component in journalism - so why aren’t Israeli media people curious themselves to learn more about Palestinians and help educate their fellow Israelis?