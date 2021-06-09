WORLD
Israel shifts blame, accuses Hamas of using AP building to jam Iron Dome
The Associated Press says it has seen no evidence to support Israel's claims about why it destroyed the 12-storey tower that also housed Al Jazeera during the last month's brutal assault on Gaza.
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera and other media offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city on May 15, 2021. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
June 9, 2021

Israel's military has claimed it destroyed a tower block in Gaza that housed the Associated Press because it was used by Hamas as an electronic warfare site.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan to the US issued his statement on Tuesday, a day after meeting AP President CEO Gary Pruitt and vice president for international news Ian Phillips at the agency's New York headquarters.

AP has called for a release of evidence to support Israel's assertion.

Israel's destruction of the 12-storey tower, which also housed Qatar-based media group Al Jazeera in its war on Gaza in May drew international condemnation and calls by Israel's main ally the US to protect journalists.

The al Jalaa building in Gaza City had been evacuated after its owner received advanced warning of the May 15 strike.

AP calls for release of evidence

In a statement on Twitter, Erdan said he told AP executives that the building was used by Hamas to disrupt the Iron Dome, which intercepted hundreds of incoming rockets fired by the militant group during the fighting.

"Israeli authorities maintain that the building housing our bureau was destroyed because of a Hamas presence that posed an urgent threat. We have yet to receive evidence to support these claims," the AP said in a statement.

"AP continues to call for the full release of any evidence the Israelis have so that the facts are public."

The Israeli military had said the purpose of the strike "was to curtail these enemy capabilities, including destroying special equipment, and preventing their use during the operation...The strike was designed to collapse the building in order to ensure the destruction of the special means."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
