Israel's military has claimed it destroyed a tower block in Gaza that housed the Associated Press because it was used by Hamas as an electronic warfare site.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan to the US issued his statement on Tuesday, a day after meeting AP President CEO Gary Pruitt and vice president for international news Ian Phillips at the agency's New York headquarters.

AP has called for a release of evidence to support Israel's assertion.

Israel's destruction of the 12-storey tower, which also housed Qatar-based media group Al Jazeera in its war on Gaza in May drew international condemnation and calls by Israel's main ally the US to protect journalists.

The al Jalaa building in Gaza City had been evacuated after its owner received advanced warning of the May 15 strike.

