US Vice President Kamala Harris has told the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relations were entering a "new era" as they agreed to deepen economic ties and invest in Central America to try to lower a record spike in migration.

Harris said talks with Lopez Obrador on Tuesday billed as focused on root causes of migration were "candid," covering topics ranging from migration to security, vaccines, the pandemic and the drug fentanyl.

Much of the focus was on improving livelihoods in the region, and the United States pledged $130 million to support worker rights in Mexico, a Harris aide said.

"I strongly believe that we are embarking on a new era that makes clear the interdependence and interconnection between nations," Harris said.

Lopez Obrador said the meeting was pleasant and beneficial for both nations.

Migrants in US custody

The administration of President Joe Biden has been struggling with the number of migrant children and families arriving at the US-Mexico border, mainly from Central America, and Biden has tasked Harris with trying to solve the issue.

Since Biden took office in January, the number of migrants taken into custody per month at the border has risen to the highest levels in 20 years.

Lopez Obrador, who built a working relationship with Donald Trump despite the former US president's economic threats and insults against Mexico over migration, said his government was very interested in maintaining good relations with Washington.

It was not immediately clear if Harris used the meeting to push Mexico to further intensify efforts to detain migrants, many of whom escape poverty, crime and corruption in Central America to travel through Mexico to the US border.

Harris said the talks were "very productive," including a significant amount of time one-on-one with Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist.

A White House official said Harris spent more than an hour in private meetings with Lopez Obrador.