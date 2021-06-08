More than 7,000 people have fled Burkina Faso's volatile north following the bloodiest massacre in a six-year-old militant insurgency.

"Steps have already been taken to give (displaced people) a minimum level of comfort, lodgings and food," Prime Minister Christophe Dabire said on Tuesday, promising on a visit to the area that the attack "will not go unpunished".

While Dabire initially said that "more than 7,000 families have moved to Sebba", the capital of Yagha province around 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the scene of the attack in Solhan village, his advisers later told AFP news agency that the actual figure was 7,600 people.

In Geneva, UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch said that more than 3,300 people had fled, including more than 2,000 children and over 500 women, after gunmen stormed into Solhan on Saturday and massacred civilians.

At least 138 men, women and children were "executed" and nearly 40 were seriously wounded, Baloch said.

Local sources have put the death toll at least 160, marking the deadliest attack since militant violence erupted in the West African country in 2015.

'Burned almost everything'

Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura said the village "has been completely emptied of people".

One local elected official said that most of those who left Solhan had already been fleeing extremist violence, including in the Mansila district to the west.

Attackers "burned almost everything, houses, the market, the school and the dispensary," the official added.

The bloodbath followed the slaying of 14 people late on Friday in the village of Tadaryat in the same region, where extremists linked to al Qaeda and Daesh group have been targeting civilians and soldiers.

Displaced people "arrived with few or no belongings," Baloch said, adding that most "were generously welcomed by local families who are sharing what little they have."

The new arrivals urgently need water, sanitation, shelter and medical care, he said.

Baloch said that the massacre came just a few weeks after gunmen shot at UNHCR and other aid organisation vehicles on the road between the city of Dori and the Goudoubo camp, housing some 12,200 Malian refugees and asylum seekers.