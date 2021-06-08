Several ex-Israeli soldiers have come out in public to expose the crimes perpetrated by the Israeli military. In a society where silence about apartheid violence is the norm, speaking out is a quick path to stigma and ostracization.

Veteran-founded organizations like Breaking the Silence (BtS) provide a platform for former Israeli soldiers to speak anonymously about the crimes they were part of or witness to.

The infamous NGO has gathered multiple testimonies from Palestinians and Israelis alike, detailing grim and excessive violence against civilians, indiscriminate bombardment, and apartheid violence.

Breaking the Silence first attracted public attention after publishing interviews with Israeli soldiers who participated in the 2014 war on Gaza that left 2,104 Palestinians dead, including 1,462 civilians, of whom 495 were children and 253 women.

One testimony provided by an Israeli infantry lieutenant who participated in the invasion of North Gaza in 2014, described the artillery tactic of ‘retaining tension’. He describes it as maintaining a constant bombardment to keep Palestinians unsure of when the Israeli advance would occur, noting its euphemism in the Israeli defence force: ‘softening targets’.

“What this means in practice is that shells are being fired all the time. Even if we aren’t actually going to enter: shells, shells, shells. A suspicious structure, an open area, a field, a place where a tunnel shaft could be – fire, fire, fire,” he reveals.

He was witness to the ‘softening of targets’ for five days, and describes impatience at the highest levels of command leading to relaxed rules of engagement permitting the use of imprecise mortars and ‘reasonable damage to civilians or to their surroundings’. In a recent interview with Anadolu Agency, Yonatan Shapira, a former Israeli Air Force Pilot who was discharged in 2003,calls Israel’s government and military leadership “war criminals.”

"I realized during the second Intifada what Israeli Air Force and Israeli military are doing is war crime, terrorizing the population of millions of Palestinians and when I realized that, I decided to not just leave but to organize other pilots that will publicly refuse to take part in this crime," says Shapira.

In another leaked testimony by Breaking the Silence, one First Sergeant attached to an armoured corps during the Israeli invasion of Gaza relates how tank drivers would run over cars because they couldn’t fire.

“He doesn’t have any weapon, he doesn’t get to experience the fun in its entirety, he just drives forward, backward, right, left. And they had this sort of crazy urge to run over a car.”

He describes one incident where a tank driver ran over a car, and was let down by how anti-climatic the experience was. The driver got out and checked, only to find that he had run over half a car, going on to steal a pair of sunglasses from the wreck.

In one incident reported by an Israeli Major as far back as 2002, the ex-soldier describes a bomb clearing technician tasked to disarm pipe bombs asking permission to use children as human shields.

The bomb disposal technician said to him, “Okay, have a look inside the houses here, find a few kids, call them out to come and collect all the pipe bombs, put them all in a heap, we'll blow them up and go.”

After being refused the technician quipped, “Why did you come here to me today? For three weeks now, that's what we do, everybody agrees to do it, why are you suddenly hardheaded?”

The Major notes that as a soldier bearing a weapon, civilians aren’t being asked but ordered to do this.