There are ministers in Nigeria, senators, the house of representatives. There are traditional Chiefs, Emirs, Ogas and then the elite who accumulated immense power through economic wealth and political influence for decades. Below the pyramid of wealth, there are millions of youth who struggle to thrive due to lack of infrastructure, education and resources in Nigeria, which has the world’s highest number of people living in extreme poverty.

Over the years, digital platforms have become a safe haven for young people in Nigeria where, away from harsh economic realities and mismanagement, they promote their businesses, build connections, find jobs and freely express their political views.

But those digital platforms, particularly Twitter, have become “a constant source of headache” for the government, Nigerian columnist Gimba Kakanda told TRT World.

"Both historic #OccupyNigeria protests of 2012 and the 2020 #EndSARS protests, which disrupted Nigeria, were initiated on Twitter. This meant the platform has become a threat [for the government]," Kakanda said.

The Twitter ban

The Nigerian government in an unexpected move decided to shut down Twitter last Friday, only two days after the social media giant deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened secessionist groups in the southeast who carried out attacks on government offices in recent months.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War,” President Buhari said in the now-deleted tweet. Those “who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

President Buhari participated as a commander in the devastating civil war in the 1960s between the Nigerian state and the self-declared Republic of Biafra based in southeastern Nigeria.

Perceived as a threat of genocide against the Igbo ethnic group who make up the majority in the southeast, the tweet was deleted by Twitter who said it violated its “abusive behaviour” policy.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government had acted because of "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

In a statement, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said anyone who defies the ban and continues to tweet will be immediately prosecuted.

According to Kakanda, the ban isn’t because of the removal of the President’s tweet.

“The Nigerian government has always found Twitter complicit in attempts to destabilize the country…In the government circle, the platform is marked as an agent of anarchy and serving an evil purpose,” he said.

Controlling the digital space

Since 2015, the Nigerian government has been toying with the idea of regulating the country’s social media and internet. The anti-social media bill proposed in 2015 went as far as suggesting the death penalty for those found guilty of hate speech. The bill was withdrawn but it was re-introduced again in 2019 in the senate.

In the wake of popular social media-driven protests last year which shook the country, the information minister Mohammed called for full control of social media to combat fake news.

”They mobilised using social media. The war today revolves around two things: smartphones and data,” the minister said.

“If we don’t regulate social media, it will destroy us”, he said.

There is an intention behind the government’s attempts to control the digital world, Dr Leena Koni Hoffmann, an associate fellow of Africa Programme at Chatham House.

“The current suspension of Twitter is an important part of the Nigerian government's efforts to clamp down on public criticism which often moves from online mobilisation to offline action like street protests,” Hoffmann told TRT World.

“Social media has offered young people in Nigeria platforms to connect and organise in ways that the government struggles to control and co-opt so the status quo of unaccountability can continue”.

Last April, Twitter chose Ghana’s capital Accra to be its first African office and not Lagos, even though Nigeria has more Twitter users - 40 million - than the entire population of Ghana.