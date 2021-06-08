‘Abyss’ and ‘Heart of Darkness’ are awful clichés often overused by journalists in hotspots around the world. Lebanon now is so close to anarchy and a state of military emergency that these well-worn phrases are no doubt about to be dusted down and put to good use in the coming weeks.

As months have passed where the currency appears to be in freefall, central bank reserves have disappeared and brawls in supermarkets have become the norm on our social media timelines, this tiny country is heading now towards a cataclysm which might be the tipping point for radical change.

Curse of Lebanon

The ‘resilient’ Lebanese have had to cope with food shortages, an imploding health sector, shortages of drugs and gasoline and of course their own savings robbed from beneath their eyes from an elite made up of militia gangsters who are presently enjoying a renaissance of both power and relevance in a country once called the “Switzerland of the Middle East”.

But the curse of Lebanon hasn’t even really fully reached its ultimate potential.

Many worry that it’s only a matter of time before the caretaker government has no choice but to scrap some government subsidies, which would have a devastating impact on the state of law and order and how the country functions.

Critical subsidies on gasoline, foodstuffs like flour and many pharmaceuticals can no longer be sustained by the bankrupt state under the caretaker government led by an aging turncoat President Michel Aoun – allied to Hezbollah – and a cavernously weak Sunni Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Both men cling onto posts in the vague hope that the Lebanese people will magically give them more prominence and support amidst a new crisis.

Something’s got to give and yet the gamble that Aoun and Hariri are banking on is very unlikely to go their way as Hezbollah takes an even firmer grip of the nation and international players play a depraved game of Russian roulette with the lives of thousands of people.

In the midst of a new wave of chronic shortages, Saudi Arabia deliberately refuses to send a penny of aid under the present circumstances of these two puppet Hezbollah leaders supporting Iran’s hegemony in the tiny country.

Few Lebanese even believe anymore that Hariri is even a staunch opponent of the Iranian-backed Shiite militia which assassinated his father. But what are the alternatives? What can they do?

The US, in its own cruel game, also withholds vital aid as it wants a southern border deal signed with Israel and thinks bringing the Lebanese to their knees will infuse one.

Lebanon 2.0?

Lebanon needs a new political system altogether, one that is secular and focussed on restoring credibility around the globe to counter the view that Lebanon is so corrupt that any loans to it will be swallowed by crooked politicians and turn the aid program into a catastrophe.

Recently a $55 million World Bank loan to save a lake from pollution resulted in hundreds of dead fish washing up on its shores. The standoff between the World Bank and the Lebanese elite now over a $250 million food aid rescue loan is based on the same worries.