The UN court has upheld genocide and war crimes convictions of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and dismissed his appeal.

UN judges in The Hague ruled on Tuesday on an appeal by the so-called "Butcher of Bosnia" against his 2017 conviction and life sentence for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1992-95 Bosnia war.

The verdict by five judges at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals – which deals with cases from the now-closed Yugoslavia war crimes tribunal – is final and cannot be appealed any further.

Mothers of some of the 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys killed when Bosnian Serb troops overran Srebrenica were meanwhile outside the court in the Netherlands where they have long campaigned for justice.

"We will go to The Hague to look the executioner in the eye once again as he is finally sentenced," Munira Subasic, president of one of the "Mothers of Srebrenica" associations, told AFP prior to the judgement.

Prosecutors have also appealed against Mladic's acquittal on wider genocide charges.

Tribunal prosecutor Serge Brammertz had earlier said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the verdict and "can't imagine another outcome than confirmation" of at least the original verdict.

Mladic, who spent a decade on the run before his capture in 2011, was the military face of a brutal trio led on the political side by ex-Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic and former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic.

Mladic was found guilty of genocide for personally overseeing the massacre at the supposedly UN-protected enclave of Srebrenica as part of a campaign to drive out Muslims.

Footage from the time showed him handing out sweets to children before they and the women of Srebrenica were taken away by bus, while the men of the town were marched into a forest and executed.

