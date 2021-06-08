A global sting involving an encrypted communications platform developed by the FBI has sparked raids and arrests around the world, delivering “an unprecedented blow” to crime gangs.

Police arrested more than 800 people worldwide in a huge global sting involving encrypted phones that were secretly planted by the FBI.

Officers were able to read the messages of global underworld figures in around 100 countries as they plotted drug deals, arms transfers and gangland hits on the compromised ANOM devices, law enforcement agencies said on Tuesday.

Operation Trojan Shield involved police swoops in 16 nations. The operation was led by the FBI but also involved the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the European Union police agency Europol and law enforcement agencies in more than a dozen countries.

More than 32 tonnes of drugs – cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methamphetamines – were seized along with 250 firearms, 55 luxury cars and more than $148 million in cash and cryptocurrencies, Europol said.

"The results are staggering," FBI Assistant Director Calvin Shivers told reporters at Europol's HQ in The Netherlands.

He said the FBI had provided criminal syndicates in over 100 countries with the devices over the last 18 months "that allowed us to monitor their communications."

"This information led over the last week to hundreds of law enforcement operations on a global scale from New Zealand to Australia to Europe and the USA, with impressive results," Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, Deputy Director Operations at Europol said at the press conference.

It was, said Australian Federal Police Commander Jennifer Hearst, “a watershed moment in global law enforcement history.”

Eyes on criminal phones

The seeds of the operations were sown when law enforcement agencies earlier took down two other encrypted platforms, EncroChat and SkyECC. That meant crime gangs that traffic drugs and organise underworld hits around the world were in the market for new secure phones.

The FBI had just what they needed.

According to unsealed court documents cited by US media outlet Vice, the FBI worked with insiders to develop and distribute AN0M devices through the Phantom Secure network of existing criminal customers, unloading 50 – mostly to Australia – as a "beta test."

The devices are said to have had no email, call or GPS services and could only message other ANOM phones.

They could only be bought on the black market – for around $2,000 – and required a code from an existing user to access.