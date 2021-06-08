The death toll from a collision between two express trains in Pakistan has reached at least 63 as desperate efforts to search the crumpled cars for victims continues.

Pakistan Railways officials said on Tuesday that at least 63 people had died in the mishap as they issued two lists of the dead that included 12 unidentified people from the accident, which saw a north-bound passenger train derail early Monday before being struck minutes later by an express coming from the opposite direction.

More than 100 other people were injured in the accident.

Cries for help pierced the night as passengers climbed out of overturned or crushed rail cars. The pleas continued to echo throughout the day at the scene in the district of Ghotki, in the southern province of Sindh.

Heavy machinery arrived to cut open some cars, and more than 15 hours after the crash, rescuers carefully removed wreckage as they looked for anyone who might remain trapped — though hopes were fading for survivors.

Around 1,100 passengers in two trains

The military deployed troops, engineers, and helicopters to assist.

The Millat Express train derailed, and the Sir Syed Express train hit it minutes later, said Usman Abdullah, a deputy commissioner of Ghotki.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment, and the driver of the second train said he braked when he saw the disabled train but did not have time to avoid the collision.

About 1,100 passengers were aboard the two trains, rail officials said.

“The challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the wreckage," said Umar Tufail, a police chief in the district.

The death toll steadily rose through the day, and the chances of finding survivors were diminishing, said Rizwan Nazir, a district administration official.

Authorities brought in lights so rescuers could work through the night. Relatives of some of the missing passengers waited nearby.

