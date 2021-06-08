Israel’s attorney general has declined to intervene in the cases of three Palestinian families seeking permission for a Supreme Court appeal against their evictions from Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem. Their evictions are expected to be carried out — possibly in the coming weeks.

A request by the attorney general at the height of the tensions last month led to the postponement of a Supreme Court hearing on the most imminent evictions, of four extended families comprising six households in Sheikh Jarrah.

The Supreme Court had asked Avichai Mandelblit to submit his legal opinion after which the court was going to decide how to proceed on three families' request for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The families lost the appeal of their eviction in the Jerusalem District Court.

But in a statement issued on Monday, Mandelblit said “there is no place” for him to intervene in the proceedings. That sends the matter back to the Supreme Court, which is expected to rule against the families.

Mendelbilt's legal opinion is not expected to prevent their pending eviction, Haaretz reported, quoting officials in his office who said the Palestinian families' case was too weak.

"A multiplicity of legal cases over the years" and "the factual and legal determinations" on Sheikh Jarrah was cited in his statement as a reason for his decision.

Israeli aggression was preceded by weeks of violence by Israeli police against Palestinian demonstrators in the Old City and in the nearby neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where Jewish settlers have waged a decades-long campaign to evict Palestinian families from their homes.

The settlers have been waging a decades-long campaign to evict the families from densely populated Palestinian neighbourhoods in the so-called Holy Basin just outside the walls of the Old City, in one of the most sensitive parts of occupied East Jerusalem.

Renewed tensions in occupied East Jerusalem or another assault on Gaza could complicate Israel's shaky politics. Netanyahu's opponents last week said they have formed a coalition that could remove the prime minister from office after a 12-year term.

The new coalition is expected to be sworn into office in the coming days.

