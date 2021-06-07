India will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, in an effort to rein in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and led to the world's second-highest tally of infections.

Modi's announcement on national television came after weeks of criticism of a bungled vaccine rollout that has covered fewer than 5 percent of India's estimated adult population of 950 million.

Health experts have warned that vaccination is the only way to protect lives from a third wave of infections after a surge in April-May overwhelmed hospitals in the big cities and in the vast hinterland.

Modi said the federal government would take over the vaccination programme from the states from June 21, reversing a policy under which states were running a part of it.

"Whether it is the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class, or the upper middle class, under the federal government programme, every one will get free vaccines," he said.

Major policy shift

Under the earlier policy, the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, and left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses for a fee to people in the 18-45 age group.

State governments were also competing against each other to procure vaccines from local manufacturers as well as foreign firms, with little luck.

Grappling with acute shortages, several states imposed strict curbs, including wholesale lockdowns, in recent weeks.

Several vaccination centres also shut down within days of the widening of the campaign to include everyone above the age of 18.

"We will increase the speed of procuring vaccines and also increase the pace of the vaccination programme," Modi said.

Last week, the government said it could have as many as 10 million doses each day in July and August, up from just under three million now.