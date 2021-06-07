Israeli police have said they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem's Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day bombardment of Gaza last month.

The parade, which celebrates Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, was underway on May 10 when Israel attacked besieged Gaza after Hamas fired rockets.

Israel's 11-day assault killed some 256 people in Gaza, including 66 children and some fighters, and wounded over 1,900 people. Israel reported 13 deaths on its side before a ceasefire took effect on May 21.

The Israeli assault was preceded by weeks of police aggression in the Old City and in the nearby neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where Jewish settlers have waged a decades-long campaign to evict Palestinian families from their homes.

The procession, which had intended to go through the Old City's Muslim Quarter, is considered by Palestinian residents of occupied East Jerusalem to be a provocation.

In a statement, police said the proposal to hold the parade later this week was not approved, but new plans would be considered.

The decision was attacked by organisers, who accused police of caving in to pressure from Hamas.

Forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah

Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the hard-line Religious Zionism party, tweeted a warning to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “not to give in to Hamas threats."

A further spike in tensions in occupied East Jerusalem or an attack on Gaza, where Hamas has vowed to retaliate, could complicate Israel's shaky politics.