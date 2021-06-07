A South Korean court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 85 victims of wartime forced labour who were seeking compensation from 16 Japanese firms, saying accepting the case might violate a 1965 treaty under international law.

The decision by the Seoul Central District Court on Monday will frustrate victims and their supporters in South Korea but it will avert anger from Japan, which considers the issue of compensation for its actions during its 1910-45 rule of Korea closed.

The historic feud, including over "comfort women", Japan's euphemism for mostly Korean women forced to work in its wartime brothels, has long soured bilateral ties between the two important US allies.

A 2018 South Korea Supreme Court ruling that the 1965 treaty, which normalised ties between the neighbours, did not terminate the former forced labourers' right to seek reparation individually plunged relations between them into their worst crisis in decades.

A group of 85 South Koreans and their families sued 16 Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Nissan Chemical Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, in 2015, demanding compensation totalling $7.73 million.

The Yonhap news agency said it was the largest claim among nearly two dozen cases involving forced labour victims.

But the Seoul court dismissed the suit, saying the 1965 pact covered victims' right to damages and South Korea was bound by it.

"Proceeding with the case could result in breaching international law ... and trigger adverse effects globally if its final ruling is forcibly implemented," justice Kim Yang-ho told the court.