Urban Indians are getting Covid-19 shots much faster than the hundreds of millions of people living in the countryside, government data has shown, reflecting rising inequity in the nation’s immunisation drive.

In 114 of India's least developed districts - collectively home to about 176 million people - authorities have administered just 23 million doses in total.

That's the same number of doses as have been administered across nine major cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Thane and Nagpur – which combined have half the population of the least developed districts.

The disparity was even stronger last month, after the government allowed private sales of vaccines for adults aged under 45 years, an offer which favoured residents of cities with larger private hospital networks. For the first four weeks of May, those nine cities gave 16% more doses than the combined rural districts, data from the government's Co-WIN vaccination portal shows.

"My friends from the city were vaccinated at private hospitals," said Atul Pawar, a 38-year-old farmer from Satara, a rural western district of Maharashtra, India's wealthiest state. "I am ready to pay, but doses are not available and district borders are sealed because of the lockdown."

'Inaccurate and speculative in nature'

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Saturday that reports of vaccine inequity in India were "inaccurate and speculative in nature".

"Liberalised pricing and accelerated national Covid-19 vaccination strategy ensures vaccine equity," it said, adding that smaller cities were also getting doses like the big ones.

The ministry said it had asked states with fewer private hospitals to review the status of their vaccination campaigns and encourage some government-empanelled hospitals to strike deals with vaccine companies if need be.

Restrictions lifted in parts of country as cases decline

Meanwhile businesses in two of India's largest cities are reopening on Monday as part of a phased easing of lockdown measures in several states now that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country is on a steady decline.

India's capital allowed businesses and shops to reopen with limited hours and the Delhi Metro, which serves New Delhi and adjoining areas, also resumed operations at 50% capacity. Last week, authorities in the capital allowed some manufacturing and construction activity to resume.

The strict lockdown measures had been in place since April at the start of a devastating surge in infections that lasted well into May and overwhelmed health care facilities in many parts of the country.

Some health experts fear the restrictions are being eased too soon and there are concerns that the virus is still spreading unchecked through India’s villages where testing and medical care are limited.

In the coastal state of Maharashtra, home to the financial hub of Mumbai, and one of the worse hit states, malls, movie theaters, restaurants and offices reopened in districts where the positivity rate has fallen below 5 percent. The state’s huge rail network will, however, remain closed for the public.

Other Indian cities also started to gradually lift the lockdown rules.

After registering a peak of more than 400,000 new cases a day in May, new infections and deaths have declined and the government hopes the reopening could resuscitate an economy that grew at only a 1.6% annual rate in the January-March quarter

On Monday, new infections fell to their lowest point in two months.

The 100,636 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total to nearly 29 million, second only behind the United States. The Health Ministry said 2,427 more people died in the past 24 hours, driving the overall toll to 349,186. Both figures are believed to be vast undercounts.

India has administered more than 222 million doses since starting its campaign in mid-January - only China and the United States have administered more - but it has given the required two doses to less than 5% of its 950 million adults.