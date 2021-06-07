A Daesh-linked militant group in Nigeria has said that Abubakar Shekau, leader of the rival Boko Haram group had killed himself after a battle last month.

Shekau died around May 18 after detonating an explosive device when he was pursued by Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) militant group following a battle, a person purporting to be ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi said in the audio recording on Sunday.

Two people familiar with al Barnawi told Reuters the voice on the recording was that of the ISWAP leader.

A Nigerian intelligence report shared by a government official and Boko Haram researchers have also said Shekau is dead.

Last month, Nigeria's military said it was investigating Shekau's alleged death, also reported in Nigerian and foreign news outlets.

The audio statement, first obtained by local media, is ISWAP's first confirmation that its arch rival in the Lake Chad region has been killed.

Daesh "are consolidating the whole area, the Lake Chad region and (Shekau's stronghold)," said Bulama Bukarti, an analyst specialising in Boko Haram at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

"ISWAP had framed Shekau as the problem and he was the only person they wanted to remove," Bukarti said of the Daesh terror group's attempt to lure Boko Haram commanders and fighters to their side.

Shekau's death could lead to the end of a violent rivalry between the two groups, enabling Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to absorb Boko Haram fighters and consolidate its hold on territory in northeastern Nigeria, political analysts said.

That would allow ISWAP to focus its attention on the government and military, whose war efforts are languishing.