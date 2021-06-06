Eleven people have been killed after unknown gunmen attacked a town in southwestern Nigeria, police said.

Details of the attack in Igangan in Oyo state late on Saturday were still emerging but parts of Africa's most populous country have been troubled for years by deadly clashes between nomadic herders and local farmers over access to resources.

"On 5th June, 2021 at about 2310hrs (22:10 GMT), suspected armed bandits... invaded Igangan Community in the dead of the night," Oyo state police spokesman Adewale Osifeso said in a statement.

"In the process, eleven persons including some of the assailants were confirmed dead," he added.

Ethnic tensions

A number of buildings including a traditional ruler's palace and vehicles were also burned down.

Police said it deployed units on patrol "to forestall further disintegration of law and order in the area."