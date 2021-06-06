Three people have been killed and at least five others injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area, police said.

One of those killed was a state corrections officer, Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez told news outlets. He said the party at a strip mall lounge was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.”

The identities of all of those killed and wounded were not immediately released on Sunday. The shooting happened about 2 am (0600 GMT) in the suburb of Kendall.

State corrections officials identified the officer who died as Tyleisha Taylor, 20, who had worked at Dade Correctional Institution since January 2020.

Florida Secretary of Corrections Mark Inch said in a statement that “we are devastated to learn a member of our FDC family, Officer Taylor, was killed in a fatal shooting. Our prayers are with her family as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

'Cycle of gun violence'

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she was “horrified” by this latest shooting.

“We will not allow a small group of violent actors to terrorise our community, and violent offenders will face the full weight of the law,” she said in a statement Sunday.