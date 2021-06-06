A so-called senior PKK terrorist responsible for operations in Iraq's Makhmour region has been neutralised by Turkish intelligence, the nation's president announced.

"Selman Bozkir, code-named 'Doctor Huseyin,' the senior manager of the PKK terrorist organisation and general manager of Makhmur [Iraq], was neutralised by the heroes of our National Intelligence Organization [MIT] yesterday [Saturday]," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Erdogan said Turkey would not allow the "treacherous and separatist organisation" to use Iraq's Makhmour district as an "incubation centre" for terrorism.

"We will continue to eradicate terrorism at its source," he stressed.

Recruitment activities in Makhmour camp

Two more terrorists were neutralised together with Bozkir in the operation on the PKK's Makhmour camp, according to a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Bozkir was wanted by the MIT as he was functioning as a ringleader in the site, portrayed as a refugee camp but actually serving as a recruitment and training area for the PKK.